Balalaika Instructor Arrested in Yekaterinburg for Allegedly Trying to Suffocate Children

A Yekaterinburg court placed a local music teacher in pre-trial detention after he was accused of trying to suffocate children to death, the court’s press office said Friday.

Artyom Vaganov, who teaches balalaika at a local school, is accused of inviting children aged 10 to 15 to his apartment and offering them money to let him place plastic bags over their heads in what he allegedly called a test of their breathing.

Police launched an investigation after a video emerged that appeared to show Vaganov holding a bag over a child’s face, the local news outlet E1 reported. Some of those sessions allegedly lasted as long as 30 minutes.