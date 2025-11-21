Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Balalaika Instructor Arrested in Yekaterinburg for Allegedly Trying to Suffocate Children

Artyom Vaganov. Yulia Grishina / TASS

A Yekaterinburg court placed a local music teacher in pre-trial detention after he was accused of trying to suffocate children to death, the court’s press office said Friday.

Artyom Vaganov, who teaches balalaika at a local school, is accused of inviting children aged 10 to 15 to his apartment and offering them money to let him place plastic bags over their heads in what he allegedly called a test of their breathing.

Police launched an investigation after a video emerged that appeared to show Vaganov holding a bag over a child’s face, the local news outlet E1 reported. Some of those sessions allegedly lasted as long as 30 minutes.

A school representative told journalists Vaganov had “resigned voluntarily” and that the school was cooperating fully with investigators.

The Leninsky District Court ordered him to be held in pre-trial detention until Jan. 19. That ruling will take effect within three days unless appealed.

Vaganov faces up to life in prison if convicted of the attempted murder of minors. His motive remains unclear, and E1 said it had been unable to reach him by phone.

Some students have since reported other alleged misconduct involving Vaganov, including an instance in which he was said to have touched a child’s genitals under the pretext of treating a cold.

E1 also reported that Vaganov used a social media pseudonym linked to a Soviet-era serial killer who targeted boys.

Read more about: Court cases , Children

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

St. Petersburg Street Musicians Detained for Third Time

Alexander Orlov and Diana Loginova had just finished back-to-back 13-day administrative arrests for organizing an unsanctioned gathering.
1 Min read

Russia’s FSB Falsified Evidence Against Jailed Anti-War Teenager – Mediazona

A court sentenced 15-year-old Arseniy Turbin to spend five years at a juvenile correctional facility on charges of “participating in terrorist activities...
2 Min read

Patriotic Course Teaches Russian Schoolkids to Disperse Protests

Men armed with sticks and Molotov cocktails played violent protesters.

Russian Court Orders Baring Vostok's Calvey to Be Kept in Custody Until April

The judge said Calvey, a U.S. citizen, was accused of a "serious crime" and could try to flee.