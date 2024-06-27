Russia’s FSB Falsified Evidence Against Jailed Anti-War Teenager – Mediazona

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) falsified evidence against a 15-year-old schoolboy who was jailed last week on terrorism charges, the independent news outlet Mediazona reported Thursday, citing case materials.

A Moscow military court ordered Arseniy Turbin to spend five years at a juvenile correctional facility on charges of “participating in terrorist activities.” He was accused of trying to join the Freedom of Russia Legion, a militia made up of Russian nationals fighting on the side of Ukraine, which Russia’s Supreme Court has designated as a terrorist organization.

Turbin denied the accusations and the Freedom of Russia Legion said it does not accept members who are under the age of 18.

Russia’s human rights group Memorial recognized Turbin as a political prisoner, making him the youngest activist to receive the designation.