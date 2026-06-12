Adam Kadyrov Awarded Second ‘Hero of Chechnya’ Medal

The son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been awarded his second “Hero of Chechnya” award at age 18.
Adam Kadyrov received the title for “comprehensive support” to Russia’s war in Ukraine, Kadyrov senior’s close ally Magomed Daudov wrote on Telegram on Friday.
Daudov noted that the award was also timed in celebration of Russia Day, a national holiday.
Kadyrov received his first “Hero of Chechnya” award at age 15 in 2023 after the high-profile beating in pre-trial detention of a young Russian man accused of burning the Quran.
Since that beating, to which Russian authorities turned a blind eye, Kadyrov has racked up several awards and was appointed to a number of senior positions in his native Chechnya.
In Friday’s announcement, Daudov referred to the young man by his titles of assistant to the head of the republic of Chechnya and secretary of the Chechen security council.
Daudov himself, who fought on the side of rebels during both Chechen wars but later switched sides after then-leader Akhmat Kadyrov promised to pardon separatist fighters, received the Hero of Russia award in 2007.
Kadyrov Sr. promoted Daudov, who has been accused of widespread human rights abuses, to the rank of major-general.
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