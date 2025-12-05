Reported Ukrainian Drone Attack Damages High-Rise Near Kadyrov’s House

A suspected Ukrainian drone strike damaged a high-rise building in the Chechen capital of Grozny early Friday, in what would be one of the closest attacks yet to the residence of regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov, according to media reports.

Videos posted on Telegram news channels showed shattered windows and charred sections across several floors of the 28-story Business Center Grozny-City tower.

The building is part of Grozny City, a cluster of skyscrapers built as a symbol of the republic of Chechnya’s postwar redevelopment, and houses several regional government agencies, including the Chechen Security Council and offices linked to tourism and religious affairs.

The tower lies around 830 meters (2,700 feet) from Kadyrov’s residence in central Grozny, according to the investigative outlet Agentstvo.

Civil aviation authorities imposed temporary flight restrictions at airports in Grozny and several cities across neighboring regions early Friday.