Chechen Leader Says Drone Attack on Grozny Wounded Civilians

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said Wednesday that a Ukrainian drone attack on Grozny damaged the premises of a special police unit fighting in Ukraine and also injured civilians, the second such attack on the North Caucasus region.

“Today in the center of the city they struck with a drone. They destroyed the regiment’s roof. Civilians were injured,” Kadyrov said during a televised question-and-answer session, RIA Novosti reported.

The regiment is a police special forces unit named after Akhmat Kadyrov, the current leader's late father and predecessor, the state news agency wrote.

Earlier, Russian military bloggers published footage of a night-time explosion and images of a destroyed roof inside the regiment's walled complex, attributing the attack to Ukraine.