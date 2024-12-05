Chechen Leader Says Drone Attack on Grozny Wounded Civilians

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said Wednesday that a Ukrainian drone attack on Grozny damaged the premises of a special police unit fighting in Ukraine and also injured civilians, the second such attack on the North Caucasus region.
“Today in the center of the city they struck with a drone. They destroyed the regiment’s roof. Civilians were injured,” Kadyrov said during a televised question-and-answer session, RIA Novosti reported.
The regiment is a police special forces unit named after Akhmat Kadyrov, the current leader's late father and predecessor, the state news agency wrote.
Earlier, Russian military bloggers published footage of a night-time explosion and images of a destroyed roof inside the regiment's walled complex, attributing the attack to Ukraine.
In October, Kadyrov said a drone had hit a building of the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, used to train volunteers to fight in Ukraine.
Kadyrov brought a group of 12 prisoners of war captured in Ukraine to his annual call-in session and interrogated them on air, RIA Novosti reported.
