Chechen Leader Says Drone Downed Over Grozny

Ukrainian drones targeted a police barracks overnight in the republic of Chechnya, in Russia’s North Caucasus, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said Thursday. It was the second attack on the site this month.

Kadyrov said a drone was “shot down” over the building in the regional capital Grozny at 12:55 am local time on Thursday, with four guards receiving light wounds from the falling debris.

“The drone exploded in the air, damaged the roof and broke the windows. The fragments caused a small fire which was quickly extinguished," Kadyrov said in a post on Telegram.

The building belongs to a police special forces unit named after Akhmat Kadyrov, the current leader's late father, whose troops have fought in Ukraine.

It was the second attack on the facility this month.

Kadyrov, a loyal supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has sent thousands of Chechen troops to support Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it shot down 16 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one over Chechnya, three in the neighboring region of North Ossetia and eight over the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.