Interior Ministry Issues Arrest Warrant for Meduza Editor-in-Chief

Russia’s Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant for Ivan Kolpakov, the editor-in-chief of the exiled news outlet Meduza.

The specific charges against Kolpakov have not been disclosed, according to Mediazona, another publication operating in exile.

Russia added Meduza to its list of “undesirable” organizations in 2023, putting its employees and anyone donating money to it at risk of criminal prosecution.

In August, a Moscow court fined Kolpakov an undisclosed amount after finding him guilty of being affiliated with an “undesirable” organization, citing interviews in which he identified himself as editor-in-chief of Meduza.

The warrant for Kolpakov’s arrest comes a week after a judge in Moscow sentenced Meduza journalist Dmitry Kuznets to 2.5 years in jail in absentia after he was found guilty of having affiliations with an “undesirable” organization.