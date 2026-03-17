Interior Ministry Issues Arrest Warrant for Meduza Editor-in-Chief

Russia’s Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant for Ivan Kolpakov, the editor-in-chief of the exiled news outlet Meduza.
The specific charges against Kolpakov have not been disclosed, according to Mediazona, another publication operating in exile.
Russia added Meduza to its list of “undesirable” organizations in 2023, putting its employees and anyone donating money to it at risk of criminal prosecution.
In August, a Moscow court fined Kolpakov an undisclosed amount after finding him guilty of being affiliated with an “undesirable” organization, citing interviews in which he identified himself as editor-in-chief of Meduza.
The warrant for Kolpakov’s arrest comes a week after a judge in Moscow sentenced Meduza journalist Dmitry Kuznets to 2.5 years in jail in absentia after he was found guilty of having affiliations with an “undesirable” organization.
One of the most popular independent Russian-language news websites, Meduza was founded in Riga in 2014 by a group of former employees of the Russian news site Lenta.ru.
In December, Meduza’s founder and publisher, Galina Timchenko, was handed a five-year prison sentence in absentia after being found guilty of running an “undesirable” organization.
The designation requires an organization to cease all operations in Russia and allows its funds and assets in the country to be confiscated.
Russians are prohibited from participating in the work of “undesirable” organizations, even outside Russia. The penalty for violation is up to four years of imprisonment.
Making financial contributions to “undesirable” organizations carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
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