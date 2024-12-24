Russia Labels Record Number of Organizations as ‘Undesirable’ in 2024

Russian authorities designated a record 65 organizations as “undesirable” in 2024, the independent news website Vyorstka reported Tuesday, citing government data.

Since the list’s introduction in 2015, Russia’s Justice Ministry has used the “undesirable” designation to target independent media, opposition groups and foreign organizations. Being added to the list effectively bans an organization from operating in the country and exposes employees and affiliates to criminal prosecution.

In the first five years of the list’s existence, no more than four organizations were added annually, Vyorstka noted. However, the number of designations has surged since 2020 and increased further following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In 2024, the Justice Ministry added 65 organizations to the “undesirable” list. The largest share of these groups are involved in political activism and supporting democratic institutions, followed by cultural, religious and human rights organizations, as well as media outlets.

Russian authorities added The Moscow Times to the list in July.

Later on Tuesday, the Justice Ministry also designated Help Heroes of Ukraine — a charity that collects supplies for Ukraine’s military — as “undesirable.” However, this organization was not included in Vyorstka’s tally, as its designation was issued on Dec. 24 and had not been finalized when the report was published.

The total number of organizations on the “undesirable” list now stands at 187.