Russian Police Search Homes of ‘Undesirable’ Opposition Politicians

Russian law enforcement authorities carried out searches at the homes of four former opposition politicians in Moscow on suspicion that they have ties to an “undesirable” organization, state media reported Wednesday.

The former municipal deputies were named “founders and co-chairs” of an exiled association of anti-war local politicians called Deputies of Peaceful Russia, according to the news agency TASS.

Federal prosecutors banned the Berlin-based Deputies of Peaceful Russia last August on accusations that its founders are allegedly funded by Western intelligence agencies to carry out anti-Russian activities.

Last month, the Moscow prosecutor’s office launched criminal proceedings against former municipal deputies Igor Glek, Ilya Azar, Yelena Rusakova and Sergei Vlasov over their involvement with the “undesirable” association.

According to TASS, investigators on Wednesday searched the apartments of Glek and Azar, as well as former municipal deputies Galina Filchenko and Nodari Khananashvili.