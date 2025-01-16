Russia Labels Canadian Tech Company OpenText ‘Undesirable’

Russia designated the Canadian information management corporation OpenText as an “undesirable” organization on Thursday, claiming the company provides services to the United States and Ukraine against Moscow’s interests.

Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office accused the Ontario-based company of “working closely” with U.S. intelligence agencies in supporting a “Western propaganda campaign against Russia.”

It claimed that OpenText’s British subsidiary, Micro Focus, provides Ukrainian security services with “software and cyber defense capabilities needed in the data collection process to launch attacks on Russian troops and infrastructure.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced sanctions against five Micro Focus executives on the same accusations last year, calling them “accomplices of neo-Nazis.”