Brace for Mobile Internet Outages, St. Petersburg Government Warns

Authorities in St. Petersburg warned on Tuesday that mobile internet in the city of 5.6 million could be shut off for “security reasons” as some residents reported outages earlier in the day.

The local government’s communications office said people can connect to “SPB_FREE” public Wi-Fi hotspots scattered throughout the city. Connecting to the network requires authorization via phone number.

Complaints about mobile internet disruptions in St. Petersburg began around 5 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

Media reported that some people were unable to access platforms on the government’s so-called “white list,” which includes Yandex, the social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, as well as the Gosuslugi public services portal.