Russia Expands Free Public Wi-Fi as Mobile Internet Blackouts Spread

Russian regional authorities are rolling out new public Wi-Fi networks in response to increasingly frequent mobile internet shutdowns nationwide.
Interactive maps of newly available Wi-Fi access points have been published in many major cities and regions.
On the Digital Development Ministry’s website for the Samara region, an interactive map now displays several hundred Wi-Fi access locations.
“The area may face temporary restrictions on mobile internet to ensure citizen safety and protect infrastructure,” regional government head Mikhail Smirnov said.
Mobile network disruptions, often linked to drone attacks blamed on Ukraine, have become increasingly common in recent weeks.
July marked a peak in internet shutdowns, with the independent communications watchdog Na Svyazi documenting disruptions in 77 regions, including areas far from the front line such as the Primorye region, the Sakhalin region and the Kamchatka region.
Wired internet has also been affected. In June alone, 655 incidents of internet blocking were recorded across Russia, a tenfold jump from the previous month.
Michael Horowitz, an analyst with the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations, told Bloomberg that disabling mobile networks has proven effective in disrupting Ukrainian drone operations, which have repeatedly penetrated deep into Russian territory.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.