Russia Expands Free Public Wi-Fi as Mobile Internet Blackouts Spread

Russian regional authorities are rolling out new public Wi-Fi networks in response to increasingly frequent mobile internet shutdowns nationwide.

Interactive maps of newly available Wi-Fi access points have been published in many major cities and regions.

On the Digital Development Ministry’s website for the Samara region, an interactive map now displays several hundred Wi-Fi access locations.

“The area may face temporary restrictions on mobile internet to ensure citizen safety and protect infrastructure,” regional government head Mikhail Smirnov said.