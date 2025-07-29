Russian Regions Impose Indefinite Mobile Internet Restrictions Over Security Concerns

Authorities in at least a dozen Russian regions have restricted mobile internet access indefinitely, citing security concerns.

While internet outages have typically coincided with threats of an imminent drone attack, the latest disruptions have lasted several days in some regions without any immediate dangers, frustrating residents and disrupting daily life.

In the republic of Udmurtia, officials said service was suspended in the capital, Izhevsk, and several surrounding districts as a “preventive measure” against drone strikes.

“The shutdown is meant to block the enemy’s ability to coordinate attacks on defense enterprises and public infrastructure,” regional parliament speaker Roman Yefimov said Monday, urging residents to rely on landlines and “official sources of information.”