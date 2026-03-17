Russia Quietly Expands Intelligence Hub in Vienna – FT

Russia has quietly stepped up its intelligence operations in Vienna, taking advantage of legal loopholes and Austria’s neutrality to expand what Western officials describe as one of its largest covert signals intelligence platforms in the West, the Financial Times reported.

While European countries have expelled hundreds of Russian diplomats since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, around 500 Russian diplomats remain in Austria, with roughly a third believed by authorities to be engaged in intelligence work, the report said.

Numerous satellite dishes have appeared on rooftops of Russian-owned buildings in Vienna, including non-diplomatic sites, over the past two years, the newspaper reported.

“It’s one of our main concerns about Russian activity here. We know they have been targeting NATO government and military communications with what they’ve got,” an anonymous senior European diplomat based in Vienna told the FT. “Vienna has really taken on a lot of importance for them ... it’s their hub in Europe.”