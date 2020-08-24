Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Expels Austrian Diplomat in Tit-for-Tat Over Espionage Dispute

The Russian Foreign Ministry building. Patrick Lauke / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Russia has moved swiftly to expel an Austrian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move following the expulsion of its own diplomat from Vienna on accusations of industrial espionage.

Austria gave the unnamed Russian diplomat until Sept. 1 to leave the country, according to Austrian media, for allegedly engaging in economic espionage in a high-tech company for years. An Austrian citizen who reportedly helped him had allegedly identified the Russian diplomat as his senior officer.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned Austria’s Ambassador to Moscow Johannes Aigner to “strongly protest the unjustified decision to revoke the Russian diplomat’s accreditation and demand that he leave Austria,” it said Monday.

“Guided by the principle of reciprocity, the diplomat of the Embassy of the Republic of Austria in Russia was declared ‘persona non grata’,” it said in a statement. 

Russian lawmakers were quick to condemn Austria's move on Monday and the Russian Embassy in Vienna said it had expected Moscow to expel an Austrian diplomat in retaliation. 

Austria is at least the third European country, after Norway and Slovakia, to expel Russian diplomats this month over either spying or other crimes. Over the summer, Austria has jailed its retired army colonel for spying for Russia and a Chechen dissident described as Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s “personal foe” was murdered in Vienna.

Austria, under conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, has positioned itself as one of Russia’s closest allies in the European Union.

Read more about: Espionage , Europe

Read more

persona non grata

Austria Expels Russian Diplomat Suspected of Industrial Espionage

The Russian Embassy in Vienna said “an identical reaction from Moscow won’t take long.” 
cord-cutting

Ireland Suspects Russian Agents of Inspecting Undersea Cables – The Times

The undersea cables crossing the world's seas and oceans carry global internet communications and trillions of dollars in financial transactions.
Splitting spain

Spain Probes Russia’s Role in Catalonia Referendum – El Pais

Spain will investigate a secretive military intelligence unit that is reportedly engaged in a campaign to destabilize Europe.
Espionage

EU Backs Britain in Blaming Russia for Ex-Spy's Poisoning

Merkel and Macron joined May on Thursday in saying Russia was "highly likely" responsible for the attack.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.