Third Government Auction Fails to Sell Stake in Russian Gold Miner

The Russian government has for a third time failed to sell one of the country’s largest gold producers at auction after the sole potential buyer was disqualified from the bidding process.

Since May, authorities have been trying to sell a 67.2% stake in the Yuzhuralzoloto Group of Companies (YUGK), which was originally valued at 162 billion rubles ($2.25 billion).

The first auction on May 18 failed to attract any bidders. During a second attempt to sell the stake on May 26, the only interested bidder was barred from participating.

Russia’s federal auction portal shows that the third auction’s only would-be bidder, Mikhail Pimulin, was also disqualified after he failed to submit the minimum deposit required to participate, according to the newspaper Kommersant.