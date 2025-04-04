Mining Company Alrosa Unveils Russia’s Largest-Ever Diamond

Russian diamond producer Alrosa announced Friday that it finished the two-year cutting process of the country’s largest-ever diamond — a 100-carat vivid yellow stone named New Sun.
New Sun was cut from a billion-year-old 200-carat rough diamond, which was unearthed from an ancient riverbed at the Ebelyakh mine in the Far East republic of Sakha (Yakutia).
Alrosa said 15 of Russia’s top jewelers worked meticulously to “achieve the perfect balance between light, color and the play of shades.”
“Thanks to the highest skill of Russian experts, the diamond has acquired impeccable proportions that accentuate its depth and brightness of its sunny hue,” the company said.
The cutting process marks a “new stage” in the development of the Russian Cut, a gem-cutting technique known for its precision and brilliance, Alrosa said.
“New Sun is one of the most significant events in the gemstone industry in recent years, highlighting Russia’s high status in the global diamond industry,” the company said.
Last month, Alrosa announced the temporary suspension of operations at several less profitable sites, reducing annual production by less than 1 million carats. The company still plans to produce 29 million carats of diamonds in 2025.
Alrosa, which is under an EU and G7 import ban, is the world’s largest diamond mining company by volume. It cut production by 2.8% to 34.6 million carats in 2023 and by 4.6% to 33 million carats in 2024.
