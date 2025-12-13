Ukrainian Drones Kill 2 in Saratov

A Ukrainian drone attack on the central Russian city of Saratov killed two people on Saturday, local authorities said.
Kyiv has hit Russia with drones throughout Moscow's almost four-year war on Ukraine, that has seen it seize swathes of the country and rain drones and missiles on the country.
Regional Governor Roman Busargin said the drones hit a residential building in Saratov.
"Two people were killed," Busargin said on Telegram.
"As a result of a drone attack, several flats in a residential building were damaged," he added.
He said authorities would provide financial help to people whose apartments were damaged.
Saratov lies on the Volga River facing the city of Engels, home to an important Russian army base.
Kyiv has attacked it with drones before, but Russia shoots down a large part and deaths are rare.
Russia has hit Ukrainian cities with a daily barrage of drones and missiles throughout the war.
The U.S. is holding talks with both Moscow and Kyiv to end the dragging war.
