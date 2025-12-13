Belarus Frees Protest Leader, Nobel Laureate in Deal With U.S.

Belarus has released 123 prisoners, including opposition leader Maria Kalesnikava, Nobel Peace Prize-winning rights activist Ales Bialiatski and ex-presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka, in a deal brokered by the United States.

The prisoners were freed in connection with the lifting of "illegal" U.S. sanctions on the Belarusian potash industry earlier Saturday as well as Washington's work to lift other sanctions on Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko's press service said in a statement.

All of the released prisoners are now outside Belarus, an adviser to exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said.

Kalesnikava, 43, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2021 after helping lead historic protests against Lukashenko's re-election in 2020.

She refused to go into exile and tore up her passport at the Belarus-Ukraine border but was ultimately jailed for violating national security and conspiring to seize power.

"I just talked to Maria on video," Kalesnikava's sister Tatsiana Khomich said on X following her release. "She is free! I cannot describe my happiness! Looking forward to hug her again."