Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovsky Freed From Jail

By AFP
One of the leaders of Belarus's opposition movement, Sergei Tikhanovsky, has been released from jail in Belarus after being pardoned, Belarusian human rights group Viasna said on Saturday.

His wife Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who took over the opposition cause after his jailing, shared a video of him smiling and embracing her after his release with the caption: "FREE".

