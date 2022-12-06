Belarus Opposition Leader Back in Jail After Treatment – Allies

Jailed Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova, who was admitted to intensive care last week, has been returned to jail and is being monitored by doctors, her allies have said.

She was arrested and handed 11 years behind bars last year in the wake of huge and long-running popular protests against the authoritarian rule of strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

"Maria was transferred from the Gomel emergency hospital to her penal colony over the weekend," a statement from the press service of fellow opposition politician Viktor Babaryko said Monday.

Fears rose after news that Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of historic demonstrations against Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, had been admitted to a medical facility for treatment.

The statement said that Kolesnikova will be monitored by doctors for at least 10 days.