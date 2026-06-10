Russia Backs Down on Roblox Ban After Children's Complaints

Russia on Wednesday lifted restrictions on popular children’s gaming platform Roblox, saying the company “has fully complied with Russian legal requirements aimed at ensuring user safety.”

“The company has implemented a range of additional child-protection measures,” the Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Ministry said in a statement.

“Roblox pledged to continue efforts to combat the spread of undesirable content on the platform,” the ministry said.

State media regulator Roskomnadzor blocked access to U.S.-owned Roblox last year on claims that it distributes extremist materials and promotes “LGBT propaganda.”