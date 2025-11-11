After Expanding Online Control, Lawmaker Insists Russia Will Stay Connected to Global Web

A senior lawmaker in Russia’s lower-house State Duma said Tuesday that the government has no plans to disconnect the country’s internet from the global web following debate over a decree that grants new powers to state internet regulators.

The government decree, published last Thursday, expands Roskomnadzor’s authority to isolate or reroute internet traffic inside Russia starting March 1, 2026, in case of “specific threats.” These include large-scale outages, cyberattacks, critical infrastructure failure or loss of access to domestic or foreign networks.

The rules empower Roskmonadzor and the Ministry of Digital Development to issue binding orders to telecom operators, potentially allowing them to disconnect Russia from the global internet in an emergency. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) would also be involved in managing traffic isolation.

“No one is talking about cutting the Russian segment off from foreign services,” State Duma lawmaker and United Russia party member Sergei Boyarsky told the state-run news agency TASS.