Russia Blocked 5K Websites Per Week in 2022, NGO Says

Russia has blocked an average of 4,900 websites per week so far in 2022, according to an internet freedom NGO’s tally published by the Kommersant business daily Monday.

According to the NGO, Roskomsvoboda, authorities restricted 14,800 websites last week alone — the highest total in a single week in several years.

While it did not name potential causes for the surge, it said it had not observed any “abnormal predominance” of certain websites over others.

Roskomsvoboda lists almost 640,000 websites that are currently blocked inside Russia.

Tax authorities (47%) and federal prosecutors (11%) account for the largest share of government agency-ordered takedowns.