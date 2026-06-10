Russia in Talks With Syria to ‘Reformat’ Military Bases

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that it is in talks with the Syrian government regarding the “possible reformatting” of its military bases in the country.

Questions over the future of Moscow’s control of the Tartus naval base and the Hmeimim airbase have mounted since the December 2024 ouster of Russian ally Bashar al-Assad.

The current government, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, has signaled a willingness to cooperate with Russia while simultaneously calling for the extradition of Assad, who was granted political asylum in Moscow.

During a weekly press briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that cooperation was “developing very actively” with Syria’s government.