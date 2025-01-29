Syria’s New Leadership Urges Russia to ‘Address Past Mistakes’ in First Talks Since Assad’s Ouster

Syria's new leadership on Wednesday called on Moscow to "address past mistakes" during talks with visiting Russian officials — the first such meeting since Kremlin ally Bashar al-Assad was ousted last month. The visit comes as Russia seeks to secure its military presence in Syria, while President Vladimir Putin has denied that Assad's removal represents a strategic defeat for Moscow in the Middle East. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said he and his delegation met for three hours with Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani. "The new administration... stressed that restoring relations must address past mistakes, respect the will of the Syrian people and serve their interests," Syria's leadership said in a statement. The talks also covered "justice for the victims of the brutal war waged by the Assad regime," it added.

Russia's Foreign Ministry described the visit as a "crunch point" in relations between Moscow and Damascus, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling it an "important trip." "It is necessary to build and maintain a permanent dialogue with the Syrian authorities, which is what we will continue to do," Peskov told reporters in Moscow. Peskov declined to comment on reports that Syria's new rulers had requested Assad's extradition and sought compensation from Moscow. The former president fled to Russia with his family in December following a rapid rebel advance. Bogdanov, who also serves as Putin's special envoy on the Middle East and Africa, was joined by Alexander Lavrentyev, the president's special envoy on Syria, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported. It noted that this was "the first visit by Russian officials to Damascus" since Assad's departure. Moscow was one of Assad's key backers, intervening militarily in 2015 to support his regime during Syria’s civil war.