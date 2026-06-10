Moscow Police Arrest 2 Teenagers on Suspicion of Planning Car Bomb Attack

Law enforcement authorities in Moscow on Tuesday announced the arrests of two teenagers on suspicion of planning a car bomb attack in the Russian capital on the same day that a man was killed when his car exploded in a nearby suburb.
Federal investigators said a “controlled detonation” was carried out in southwestern Moscow after an explosive device was found underneath a vehicle they said belonged to an employee of a “scientific-industrial enterprise.”
The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, did not identify either the employee or their place of work. However, exiled Russian news outlets, citing images of the controlled explosion circulating on social media, geolocated the incident to the M.F. Stelmakh Polyus research institute, which specializes in laser technology.
Investigators claimed Wednesday that a teenage girl, acting on the instructions of unidentified handlers, retrieved an explosive device from a hidden cache and handed it over to a teenage boy, who then allegedly placed it and a GPS tracker onto the targeted vehicle.
Both teenagers were charged with attempted murder and the illegal manufacture and storage of explosives.
“The accomplices were arrested at the scene,” the Investigative Committee said, adding that it was working to identify any potential accomplices and checking whether the boy and girl were involved in “other similar crimes.”
It was the second blast to rock the Moscow area on Tuesday after a man was killed in a car explosion in the suburb of Balashikha earlier in the morning. Police have not named any suspects or possible motives in that deadly blast.
In March, Russian media reported that 14-year-old Moscow resident Ilya Osipov and 18-year-old Filipp Karapetyan were charged with attempted murder in connection with a knife attack against two employees of the M.F. Stelmakh Polyus research institute.
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