Driver Killed in Moscow Region Car Explosion Near Site of General’s Assassination

A man was killed in a car explosion in a suburb east of Moscow, Russian law enforcement said Tuesday morning, with the blast taking place in the same city where a military general was assassinated in a similar incident last year.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said the driver of an SUV sustained multiple injuries and died at the scene of the explosion, which occurred around 5:30 a.m. local time in the city of Balashikha.

Authorities did not disclose the identity of the driver.

Security camera footage circulated by pro-Kremlin media showed the vehicle bursting into flames from the trunk and back seats before rolling into a parked vehicle. According to the Telegram channel Mash, bystanders rushed to pull the driver out of the burning wreckage, but he died shortly after.

The location of Tuesday’s explosion is not far from where Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik — the deputy head of the General Staff’s main operational directorate — was killed in a car bombing last year.

The Moscow region prosecutor’s office said it is overseeing the criminal investigation into the explosion. No suspects or motives have been named.

The bombing follows a string of assassination plots inside Russia targeting military officials, pro-war figures and Ukrainian defectors since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.