Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Driver Killed in Moscow Region Car Explosion Near Site of General’s Assassination

Social media

A man was killed in a car explosion in a suburb east of Moscow, Russian law enforcement said Tuesday morning, with the blast taking place in the same city where a military general was assassinated in a similar incident last year.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said the driver of an SUV sustained multiple injuries and died at the scene of the explosion, which occurred around 5:30 a.m. local time in the city of Balashikha.

Authorities did not disclose the identity of the driver.

Security camera footage circulated by pro-Kremlin media showed the vehicle bursting into flames from the trunk and back seats before rolling into a parked vehicle. According to the Telegram channel Mash, bystanders rushed to pull the driver out of the burning wreckage, but he died shortly after.

The location of Tuesday’s explosion is not far from where Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik — the deputy head of the General Staffs main operational directorate — was killed in a car bombing last year.

The Moscow region prosecutor’s office said it is overseeing the criminal investigation into the explosion. No suspects or motives have been named.

The bombing follows a string of assassination plots inside Russia targeting military officials, pro-war figures and Ukrainian defectors since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Read more about: Moscow region

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Moscow Soldier Kills Comrade Before Dying By Suicide

Media reports said the shooter was a conscript.
2 Min read

One Year On, Hundreds Pay Tribute After Deadly Crocus City Hall Attack

The attack, Russia’s deadliest in 20 years, killed 145 people and injured 500 more.
3 Min read

Moscow Targeted by Second Ukrainian Drone Attack in a Week

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said emergency crews were dispatched to areas where debris from several intercepted drones had fallen.
2 Min read

‘War Has Come’: Ukrainian Drone Attack Leaves Moscow’s Suburbs Shaken

“It’s terrifying to even go to sleep after such a thing,” a young woman in the Moscow region said after Tuesday night’s mass drone attack.
2 Min read