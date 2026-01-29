Steven Seagal Lists Rublyovka Mansion for Sale – RBC

Hollywood actor Steven Seagal has put his two-story mansion in an elite western Moscow suburb up for sale, the RBC news website reported Wednesday.
The property, located along the prestigious Rublyovo-Uspenskoye Highway, features three bedrooms and three bathrooms across 500 square meters (5,382 square feet). Designed in a modern American classical style, the home includes a private cinema, a wine room and a home office.
It also features a two-car garage, a barbecue gazebo and a two-level guesthouse with a traditional Russian bathhouse, or banya.
NF Group, the real estate firm handling the sale, did not disclose the asking price for the property, which is located in the town of Usovo. The area is also home to President Vladimir Putin’s Novo-Ogaryovo residence, where he lived during his first presidential term in the early 2000s.
“Steven Seagal’s residence is a rare case where elite real estate carries global pedigree,” Tatiana Alexeyeva, head of NF Group’s country real estate division, told RBC. “Properties like this rarely come onto the market. It’s not just a house, but a residence with international recognition and a unique history.”
According to Baza, a Telegram channel with ties to Russia’s security services, Seagal purchased the mansion in July 2018. At the time, its market value was estimated at 80 million to 100 million rubles ($1 million to $1.3 million).
Putin granted Segal Russian citizenship in 2016, saying the move symbolized improving ties between the United States and Russia.
In 2018, Russia’s Foreign Ministry named Seagal its special representative for Russian-U.S. humanitarian ties, a largely symbolic role aimed at promoting cultural and youth exchanges. In 2023, Putin awarded the actor the Order of Friendship for his contribution to international relations.
As relations between Russia and the West deteriorated, Seagal scaled back his business interests in the country. In July 2025, he severed ties with one of his remaining ventures, though he still holds a minority stake in a Russian company planning to build an international center for eastern martial arts.
