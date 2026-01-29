Steven Seagal Lists Rublyovka Mansion for Sale – RBC

Hollywood actor Steven Seagal has put his two-story mansion in an elite western Moscow suburb up for sale, the RBC news website reported Wednesday.

The property, located along the prestigious Rublyovo-Uspenskoye Highway, features three bedrooms and three bathrooms across 500 square meters (5,382 square feet). Designed in a modern American classical style, the home includes a private cinema, a wine room and a home office.

It also features a two-car garage, a barbecue gazebo and a two-level guesthouse with a traditional Russian bathhouse, or banya.

NF Group, the real estate firm handling the sale, did not disclose the asking price for the property, which is located in the town of Usovo. The area is also home to President Vladimir Putin’s Novo-Ogaryovo residence, where he lived during his first presidential term in the early 2000s.

“Steven Seagal’s residence is a rare case where elite real estate carries global pedigree,” Tatiana Alexeyeva, head of NF Group’s country real estate division, told RBC. “Properties like this rarely come onto the market. It’s not just a house, but a residence with international recognition and a unique history.”