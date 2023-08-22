Leaked Audio Reveals Governor's Predetermined Election Victory – Novaya Gazeta Europe

The governor of the Moscow region is expected to secure an overwhelming majority during his re-election bid in next month’s gubernatorial elections by manipulating voter turnout, the independent news website Novaya Gazeta Europe reported Tuesday, citing leaked audio.

Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov, a member of the ruling United Russia party, is among over a dozen governors across Russia's regions standing for office this September.

Vorobyov’s share of the vote is projected to be 70%, with a turnout of 50%, Novaya Gazeta said, citing a leaked audio recording of United Russia’s campaign headquarters meeting in the Moscow region town of Krasnogorsk that took place in March.

Senior administration officials were ordered to bring in loyal voters, election commission members and observers to ensure the desired result during the Sept. 8-10 vote, Novaya Gazeta said.