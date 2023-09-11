Moscow Mayor Sobyanin Wins Re-Election

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has won his third term in office by a sweeping margin following a relatively muted wartime campaign, poll results showed Monday.

With 100% of the ballots counted as of early Monday, Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) website showed Sobyanin securing 76.39%, or 2.5 million, of the votes.

Moscow’s electoral commission said Sobyanin, 65, won in all of the Russian capital’s administrative districts, according to the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

“I’ll do everything to make our city even cooler, more beautiful [and] ahead of the whole planet,” Sobyanin said early Monday after the preliminary results were published.

“Victory will be ours,” the mayor wrote on his personal website as his rivals from four systemic opposition parties squeaked in with only single-digit percentages of the vote.