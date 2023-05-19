Moscow Mayor Aligns With Pro-Putin Party for Re-Election Bid

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin will seek his third term this fall as a member of the pro-Putin United Russia ruling party, the Kommersant business daily reported Friday.

Sobyanin will shed his previous non-affiliation with a political party for the first time since he was appointed to the mayorship in 2010.

Sobyanin is a 20-year veteran of United Russia and has been a member of the party’s Supreme Council since 2001.

But the Tyumen region native ran for Moscow mayor as an independent in 2013, the year he beat Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a hotly contested vote, as well as in 2018.