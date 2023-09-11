EU Condemns Russian Elections in Occupied Ukraine

The European Union on Monday slammed elections in Russian-occupied Ukraine, warning Kremlin-backed officials and vote organizers that they would face “consequences.”

Russia’s Central Election Commission claimed that the pro-Kremlin ruling United Russia party secured overwhelming majorities in the legislative votes in Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in annexed Crimea.

“The European Union does not and will not recognize either the holding of these so-called ‘elections’ or their results,” the EU delegation to Ukraine said in a statement.

“Russia’s political leadership and those involved in organizing them will face consequences of these illegal actions.”