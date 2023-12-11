Russia Greenlights Presidential Election in Occupied Ukraine

Russia’s Central Election Commission has given the green light on holding next year's presidential election in partially occupied Ukrainian regions, Interfax reported Monday.

Russia’s Armed Forces and the Federal Security Service (FSB) had previously said that they “deem it possible” for the vote to go ahead in areas where fighting continues, nearly two years into Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Russian law allows the CEC to call elections in regions that are under martial law after first consulting with the FSB and Defense Ministry.