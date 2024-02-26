Russia Kicks Off Early Voting in Occupied Ukrainian Regions

Early voting for Russia's presidential election has begun in remote areas of the country and parts of occupied Ukraine, the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia reported Monday, citing election authorities.

While regular voting in the presidential race is due to take place between March 15 and 17, people in occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions were able to cast their ballots starting on Sunday, according to Izvestia, including in areas near the front line.

Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) has also allowed for so-called “mobile polling stations,” whereby poll workers set up a makeshift voting booth outside of apartment buildings in residential areas.

Early voting is scheduled to end on March 14, Izvestia said.