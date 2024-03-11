In Photos: Russia Opens Voting in Occupied Ukrainian Territories, Frontline Areas

While Russian citizens will cast their votes in the 2024 presidential election from March 15-17, early voting is already underway in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.



Russia claimed to have annexed the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in September 2022 following referendums that Kyiv and the West described as a sham.



Moscow has opened polling stations in the parts of these four regions that it controls, despite the regions being internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.



Here is a look at photos from the early voting in occupied Ukraine and frontline areas: