In Photos: Russia Opens Voting in Occupied Ukrainian Territories, Frontline Areas

While Russian citizens will cast their votes in the 2024 presidential election from March 15-17, early voting is already underway in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.

Russia claimed to have annexed the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in September 2022 following referendums that Kyiv and the West described as a sham.

Moscow has opened polling stations in the parts of these four regions that it controls, despite the regions being internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.

Here is a look at photos from the early voting in occupied Ukraine and frontline areas:
An election official collects votes from apartment to apartment in occupied Donetsk.
Dmitry Yagodkin / TASS
Early voting in Donetsk for the Russian presidential election.
Dmitry Yagodkin / TASS
A Cossack casts his ballot in Donetsk.
Dmitry Yagodkin / TASS
A serviceman stands by a ballot box in the city of Sievierodonetsk.
Alexander Reka / TASS
Early voting in the occupied city of Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region.
Alexander Reka / TASS
Local election commission members and a voter are seen during early voting in the village of Semenivka in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine.
Alexander Polegenko / TASS
A woman casts her ballot in the village of Semenivka.
Alexander Polegenko / TASS
A woman walks past a banner reading "Your Vote Is Important" in Luhansk.
Alexander Reka / TASS
A Russian serviceman votes during early voting near the front lines.
Russian Defense Ministry / TASS
A serviceman of the Russian Army Group Dnepr during early voting near the frontlines.
Russian Defense Ministry / TASS
A serviceman of the Russian Army Group Dnepr during early voting near the frontlines.
Russian Defense Ministry / TASS
