In Photos: Russia Opens Voting in Occupied Ukrainian Territories, Frontline Areas
While Russian citizens will cast their votes in the 2024 presidential election from March 15-17, early voting is already underway in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.
Russia claimed to have annexed the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in September 2022 following referendums that Kyiv and the West described as a sham.
Moscow has opened polling stations in the parts of these four regions that it controls, despite the regions being internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.
Here is a look at photos from the early voting in occupied Ukraine and frontline areas:
Russia claimed to have annexed the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in September 2022 following referendums that Kyiv and the West described as a sham.
Moscow has opened polling stations in the parts of these four regions that it controls, despite the regions being internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.
Here is a look at photos from the early voting in occupied Ukraine and frontline areas:
Dmitry Yagodkin / TASS
Dmitry Yagodkin / TASS
Dmitry Yagodkin / TASS
Alexander Reka / TASS
Alexander Reka / TASS
Alexander Polegenko / TASS
Alexander Polegenko / TASS
Alexander Reka / TASS
Russian Defense Ministry / TASS
Russian Defense Ministry / TASS
Russian Defense Ministry / TASS