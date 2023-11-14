Putin Signs Changes to Russia's Presidential Election Laws

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed changes to Russia’s presidential election laws that allow for voting to take place in territories under martial law and introduce new restrictions on media coverage at polling places.

The amendments come just weeks ahead of Putin's anticipated announcement to run for a fifth term in office as president, though the Russian leader has said that he will declare his re-election bid only after parliament formally calls the race, which is expected to take place in March 2024.

According to the updated “Law on Presidential Elections,” Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) will be able to hold elections in regions under martial law after consulting with the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Ministry of Defense.