Russia to Allow Elections in Occupied Ukrainian Territories Under Martial Law

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that allows elections to be held in areas under martial law, Russian state-controlled media reported Monday, paving the way for votes to take place in Russian-occupied Ukraine.

Russian regional elections are scheduled for September and presidential elections are set to be held in spring next year.

The legal changes are the latest step in a bid to integrate occupied areas of Ukraine into Russia and legitimize Moscow-installed administrations as fighting in Ukraine enters its 16th month.

“No surprise here. The Kremlin wants these "elections" to take place and give local regimes quasi-legitimacy,” tweeted Nikolaus von Twickel, a Berlin-based analyst focusing on eastern Ukraine.

“At the same time, martial law is a handy tool to curb civil liberties.”