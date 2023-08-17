Russian Election Watchdog Chief Charged With Running ‘Undesirable’ Group

Russian authorities have charged the co-chair of the independent election monitor Golos for running an “undesirable” organization, state media reported Thursday, citing an anonymous source.

Law enforcement carried out searches at the homes of Golos co-chairman Grigory Melkonyants and 14 of his colleagues in Moscow, St. Petersburg and six other Russian regions, according to the news agency RIA Novosti.

The report did not say whether any arrests were made. A photo said to be taken during one of the searches showed badges with a Golos logo and a Ukrainian flag.

Melkonyants is currently outside Russia, the Kommersant business daily reported without citing sources.

The penalty for “organizing the activities of an undesirable organization” is two to six years imprisonment.