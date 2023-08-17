Russian Election Watchdog Chief Charged With Running ‘Undesirable’ Group

Russian authorities have charged the co-chair of the independent election monitor Golos for running an “undesirable” organization, state media reported Thursday, citing an anonymous source.
Law enforcement carried out searches at the homes of Golos co-chairman Grigory Melkonyants and 14 of his colleagues in Moscow, St. Petersburg and six other Russian regions, according to the news agency RIA Novosti.
The report did not say whether any arrests were made. A photo said to be taken during one of the searches showed badges with a Golos logo and a Ukrainian flag.
Melkonyants is currently outside Russia, the Kommersant business daily reported without citing sources.
The penalty for “organizing the activities of an undesirable organization” is two to six years imprisonment.
Shortly after RIA Novosti published its report on Thursday, Golos co-chair Stanislav Andreychuk told the independent broadcaster Dozhd that members of his organization are accused of cooperating with the Montenegro-based election monitoring civil society group ENEMO.
Golos cut ties with ENEMO, which combines election monitors from 18 Central and Eastern European countries, after Russia labeled it an “undesirable organization” in 2021, Andreychuk said.
Golos has regularly criticized the voting process in Russia since its founding in 2000.
Russia’s Justice Ministry added the election monitor’s various legal entities to its list of “foreign agents” in 2013, 2015 and 2021 for a range of infractions.
The latest reported criminal case targeting Golos comes less than a month ahead of elections in dozens of Russian regions, as well as in occupied Ukrainian territories, which Golos has projected to be one of the least competitive in years.