Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Bar Owner, 2 Others Injured in Moscow Car Bomb Attack

t.me/skmoscowgsu

A prominent Moscow bar owner and two others were injured after a car bomb detonated on the south side of the Russian capital early Tuesday, local authorities and media reported.

Viktor Mishachev, CEO and co-founder of the Shaker Group, was hospitalized after the apparent bomb attack, the state-run news agency TASS reported, citing an anonymous law enforcement official. One other adult and Mishachev’s 16-year-old son were also injured in the blast.

RIA Novosti, citing an unnamed law enforcement official, reported that the explosion ripped off one of the victims’ hands. Earlier reporting indicated the blast occurred when someone tried to remove a suspicious item from the hood of the vehicle.

Photos shared on social media showed what was said to be Mishachev’s SUV, which appeared mostly undamaged except for a small hole in the hood of the vehicle below the front windshield.

Police told state media they believe Mishachev may have been targeted over a business or personal dispute. The Moscow branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it launched a criminal investigation into attempted murder.

Independent Russian media said Mishachev is the co-owner of the popular bar Coyote Ugly, as well as venues in the cities of St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg. Publicly available corporate data also shows that his Shaker Group owns the Dirty Dance Bar in Moscow.

Read more about: Moscow , Investigative Committee

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

2% of Moscow Residents Have Coronavirus: Mayor

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said "the threat is apparently on the rise."

Moscow Woman Dies on Street Bench After Negative Coronavirus Test

The victim had just been discharged from the hospital.

Moscow to Treat Respiratory Infections as Coronavirus: Official

“The virus is already actively spreading inside the city,” deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova said.

Moscow Set to Swelter With Arrival of 2016’s Hottest Days

Muscovites are set to enjoy scorching summer temperatures until the end of the week, Russia’s Weather Center chief Roman Vilfand announced Monday.The...