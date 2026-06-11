World Chess Suspends Russia Over Events in Occupied Ukraine

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced Wednesday that it has suspended Russia after the world sports court ruled that it had violated Ukraine’s sovereignty by organizing events in annexed Crimea and occupied Ukrainian territories.

The suspension will last for three years or until the Chess Federation of Russia complies with an order issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), FIDE said in a statement.

In March, CAS gave Russia a 90-day deadline to halt all chess events in annexed Crimea, as well as in the occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Since the Chess Federation of Russia ignored the June 9 deadline, FIDE’s council triggered an automatic suspension.

The suspension prevents Russia from competing in all FIDE team events. However, individual Russian players remain cleared to participate in international tournaments under a neutral flag.