Ukrainian Strikes Damage Several Bridges Linking Occupied Kherson With Annexed Crimea

Fresh Ukrainian attacks have damaged several bridges connecting the occupied Kherson region with Crimea, Kremlin-installed officials said Thursday morning, coming days after they ordered restrictions on commercial and passenger traffic along major roadways leading to the annexed peninsula.
Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed head of occupied Kherson, said Ukrainian drones struck bridges spanning the North Crimean Canal near Preobrazhenka and Myrno, a road bridge along the Perekop–Armiansk route and a bridge near the village of Stavky.
“According to preliminary reports, damage has been detected. Specialists are currently conducting inspections to assess the condition of the structures,” Saldo wrote in a post on Telegram.
The targeted bridges have served as alternative corridors into Crimea after damage from Ukrainian attacks earlier in the week forced the closure of the Chonhar bridge further to the east. The Chonhar bridge is part of the R-218 highway that connects the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to Simferopol.
For weeks, Ukraine has ratcheted up its mid-range drone attacks against military trucks and fuel tankers that supply Crimea from the north, which has led to local gasoline shortages.
While the peninsula is linked directly to mainland Russia via the Kerch Bridge in the east, Ukrainian attacks in recent years have prompted Moscow to restrict its use for hazardous cargo like fuel. Instead, supply lines have relied on northern land corridors.
Ukraine’s military said earlier this month that its expanding strike campaign may soon force Russia to risk using the Kerch Bridge for military transportation again.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed his military’s Unmanned Systems Forces have inflicted $40 billion of damage on various Russian targets in the year since the establishment of the drone unit.
“We can achieve objectives that were previously either completely out of reach of conventional weapons or extremely difficult to achieve,” Zelensky wrote on X.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.