Ukrainian Strikes Damage Several Bridges Linking Occupied Kherson With Annexed Crimea

Fresh Ukrainian attacks have damaged several bridges connecting the occupied Kherson region with Crimea, Kremlin-installed officials said Thursday morning, coming days after they ordered restrictions on commercial and passenger traffic along major roadways leading to the annexed peninsula.

Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed head of occupied Kherson, said Ukrainian drones struck bridges spanning the North Crimean Canal near Preobrazhenka and Myrno, a road bridge along the Perekop–Armiansk route and a bridge near the village of Stavky.

“According to preliminary reports, damage has been detected. Specialists are currently conducting inspections to assess the condition of the structures,” Saldo wrote in a post on Telegram.

The targeted bridges have served as alternative corridors into Crimea after damage from Ukrainian attacks earlier in the week forced the closure of the Chonhar bridge further to the east. The Chonhar bridge is part of the R-218 highway that connects the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to Simferopol.