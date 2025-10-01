Russian-Installed Official Killed in Occupied Ukraine

A Kremlin-installed official was killed by a Ukrainian drone strike in southern Ukraine’s frontline Kherson region, pro-Russian authorities said Wednesday.
Vladimir Leontyev, 61, started collaborating with Russian forces and was appointed mayor of the town of Nova Kakhovka soon after it was captured in April 2022. That month, Ukraine charged Leontyev with collaborating with the aggressor state.
Leontyev was hospitalized in grave condition after an early-morning Ukrainian drone strike, the Moscow-backed head of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, wrote on Telegram.
State media shared surveillance camera video claiming to show the moment a powerful explosion injured Leontyev as he was entering a building. It claimed two other civilians were wounded in the blast.
Saldo said an hour later that Leontyev succumbed to his wounds.
“A true patriot who loved Russia and the Kherson region dearly fell victim to a cruel attack by the enemy at his combat post,” Saldo wrote. “He was one of the earliest supporters of [the pro-Putin ruling party] United Russia.”
In June 2023, Leontyev accused Ukraine of attempting to kill him with a Western-supplied missile strike.
Nova Kakhovka is a town under Russia's control on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.