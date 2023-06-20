Ukraine Rescue Worker Killed, 8 Injured by Russian Fire in Kherson – Minister

Ukraine said Tuesday that one rescue worker was killed and several others were injured by Russian forces in the southern city of Kherson, which was recently flooded after the breach of a major dam nearby.

Kyiv, which says Russia blew up the Kakhovka dam earlier this month, has repeatedly accused Moscow of shelling rescue efforts and evacuation boats in the Kherson region.

The destruction of the dam caused devastating floods in southern Ukraine.

"One employee of the State Emergency Service dead, another eight were injured in Kherson," Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on social media, adding that the team was involved in clean-up efforts in the wake of the flood.

Klymenko said the team was "conducting restoration work" when Russian forces opened fire on them.