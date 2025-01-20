Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Attack on Occupied Kherson Kills At Least 2, Moscow-Backed Governor Says

By AFP
Ukraine attacked a town in the partially occupied southern Kherson region on Monday, killing at least two people and wounding more than a dozen others, Russian state media reported.

The region's Moscow-installed governor, Vladimir Saldo, said Ukrainian forces had fired "cluster munitions" near a school in the town of Bekhtery when students and teachers were on their way to lessons and that children were among the wounded.

At least 19 people were wounded in the attack, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Saldo's press service.

Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces had captured two more Ukrainian villages, including one just a few kilometers from the strategically important city of Pokrovsk.

It said its army units "liberated" Shevchenko, around three kilometers (two miles) from Pokrovsk, as well as Novoyegorivka in the partially occupied Luhansk region.

