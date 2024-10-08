Over 1K Evacuated After Ukraine Hits Annexed Crimea’s ‘Largest’ Oil Depot

More than 1,000 people were evacuated in the annexed Crimean city of Feodosia after Ukrainian strikes sparked a large fire at a major oil terminal there the day before, Russian-installed authorities said Tuesday.

On Monday, Ukraine’s military claimed its missile forces had carried out a successful strike on the Feodosia offshore oil terminal, which it called the largest on the Crimean peninsula. Russian-installed authorities said there were no casualties.

“An evacuation of 1,047 people to temporary accommodation centers was carried out to ensure the safety of the people living near the site of the emergency,” Feodosia’s Moscow-backed mayor Igor Tkachenko said.