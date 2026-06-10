Ukrainian Drone Attacks Damage Russian Industrial Sites

Ukraine launched a sweeping wave of overnight air attacks targeting infrastructure, industrial facilities and other sites across several Russian regions and annexed Crimea, authorities said early Wednesday.

In the republic of Chuvashia, Governor Oleg Nikolayev said “several infrastructure facilities” were damaged and at least three people were injured in a missile attack on the regional capital of Cheboksary.

Unverified reports identified one of the targeted sites as the VNIIR-Progress plant, which Ukraine claims manufactures components for Russian drones and bombs. VNIIR-Progress was reportedly attacked in May as well.

Nikolayev called the strike an “impotent rage of terrorists who, having no success at the front line, try to intimidate peaceful people in the rear.”