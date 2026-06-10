Ukrainian Drone Attacks Damage Russian Industrial Sites

Ukraine launched a sweeping wave of overnight air attacks targeting infrastructure, industrial facilities and other sites across several Russian regions and annexed Crimea, authorities said early Wednesday.
In the republic of Chuvashia, Governor Oleg Nikolayev said “several infrastructure facilities” were damaged and at least three people were injured in a missile attack on the regional capital of Cheboksary.
Unverified reports identified one of the targeted sites as the VNIIR-Progress plant, which Ukraine claims manufactures components for Russian drones and bombs. VNIIR-Progress was reportedly attacked in May as well.
Nikolayev called the strike an “impotent rage of terrorists who, having no success at the front line, try to intimidate peaceful people in the rear.”
Further south in the Samara region, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said “several industrial enterprises” were damaged and three people were injured in a drone attack.
Telegram news channels identified one of the targets as the Rosneft-operated Kuibyshev oil refinery, which has been attacked multiple times over the past two years.
In the Vladimir region east of Moscow, authorities said fires broke out at two “infrastructure facilities” following drone strikes. NASA’s satellite fire monitoring system showed active fires near two Transneft-operated oil pumping stations.
In annexed Crimea, Ukrainian drones struck a museum in Sevastopol commemorating the 19th-century war between the Russian and the Ottoman empires.
Separately, Kremlin-installed authorities in the peninsula canceled nighttime train service. That announcement came after a Ukrainian drone attack on a Simferopol-bound train killed an assistant driver earlier this week.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 326 drones across 19 Russian regions and Crimea between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
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