Liquor Store in Southern Russia Explodes

A gas explosion ripped through storefronts in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region, injuring at least four people, investigators said Monday.

“Building structures collapsed in the city of Apsheronsk as a result of the explosion of a gas-air mixture early this morning,” Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.

Videos published by independent media and state news agencies showed police, medics, investigators and firefighters at the scene of the incident.

A damaged sign for the Krasnoe & Beloe (“Red & White”) liquor store chain is visible next to the explosion site. Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said the shopping pavilion where the liquored store was located had been “destroyed.”