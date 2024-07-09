×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Southern Russian Heat Wave Knocks Out Power for Over 500K People

Dina Lydia / unsplash

Nearly 600,000 people in southern Russia have been left without electricity amid an abnormal heat wave that led to a spike in energy consumption, the Energy Ministry said Tuesday.

The power cuts have affected the Rostov region (324,000 people affected), the Krasnodar region and the republic of Adygea (181,000), and the Astrakhan region (94,300). 

"Energy workers in these regions are conducting emergency restoration efforts," the ministry said in a post on its Telegram messaging app channel.

The Phobos weather center’s Tuesday report said that temperatures reached 39 degrees Celsius in the city of Rostov-on-Don and 38.5 C in Krasnodar.

Moscow and its surrounding region have also been hit by high temperatures over the past week.

Last week, temperatures in the Russian capital hit 32.5 C, beating the record set in 1917, said the Rosgidromet weather center.

Read more about: Weather , Energy , Rostov , Regions , Krasnodar

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

inclement weather

Powerful Dust Storm Rips Through Siberia’s Irkutsk

Videos posted online showed strong winds and dust engulfing city streets and residential courtyards.
1 Min read
shifting dates

River Levels in Western Siberia Set to Peak Later Than Forecast Due to ‘Abnormal’ Flooding

Tyumen region Governor Alexander Moor said water in the Tobol River was moving “very slowly because it’s spilling over the floodplain.”
1 Min read
Flooded Orsk

Russia Evacuates Almost 4,500 People After Dam Burst

Media reports say up to four people may have died in the flooding in the city of Orsk.
2 Min read
Lukoil strike

Drone Attack Sets Russian Refinery Ablaze – Governor

The refinery is operated by industry giant Lukoil south of the city of Volgograd.
2 Min read