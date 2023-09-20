Residents, Rescuers Killed in Gas Blast Outside Moscow

Several residents and rescue workers were killed when a gas explosion ripped through a late Soviet-era apartment building outside Moscow, authorities and state media reported Wednesday.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said first responders arrived soon after being alerted in the early morning of an incident in the suburb of Balashikha, northeast of Moscow.

Footage shared by the ministry shows a gaping hole in the facade of the nine-story building’s third, fourth and fifth floors.

Rescue crews were seen digging through the rubble before a second partial collapse was reported.